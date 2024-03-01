At a recent gathering, Ireland's four female former tánaistí, Mary Harney, Mary Coughlan, Frances Fitzgerald, and Joan Burton, shared their experiences with sexism in politics, emphasizing the exacerbated challenges faced by women due to social media. Despite progress, they highlighted that the digital age has introduced new hurdles for female politicians, with Frances Fitzgerald discussing a recent threat to her family and the overall increase in targeted, vicious behavior online.

Sexism in the Political Arena

The former tánaistí recounted instances of day-to-day sexism throughout their careers, pointing out that such attitudes were not limited to their male counterparts but were also perpetuated by media, sometimes involving female journalists. The persistent gender-biased evaluation in politics suggests a systemic issue that transcends individual interactions, affecting the perception and treatment of women in the field.

Social Media: A Double-Edged Sword

Social media's role in shaping political discourse was critically assessed, with Mary Harney deeming its impact detrimental to democracy. The anonymity afforded by online platforms has led to an increase in abusive behavior, making political life significantly harder for current female politicians compared to when the former tánaistí were in office. The call for regulation and an end to online anonymity was echoed as a necessary step towards mitigating these challenges.

Path Forward: Legislation and Support

Frances Fitzgerald remains hopeful about the future of women in politics, buoyed by the potential impact of a European Directive on violence against women and the importance of political parties taking a stand against abuse and misinformation. The former tánaistí also underscored the importance of personal support networks among women in politics and the positive changes brought about by increased female representation in government. However, they unanimously agreed that the battle against online abuse is critical for the continued progress of gender equality in politics.

The discussion by Ireland's former female tánaistí sheds light on the enduring challenges faced by women in politics, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to combat sexism and online abuse. As society moves forward, the experiences and insights of these trailblazing women serve as a vital call to action for enhancing the political environment for future generations.