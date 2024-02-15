Ireland's Dairy Farming Crisis: Losing Nitrates Derogation and Planning Permission Predicaments

Amid the green expanses of Ireland, a brewing concern among farmers and agricultural associations signals a potential shift in the landscape of dairy farming and environmental sustainability. At the heart of the matter is the potential loss of the nitrates derogation of 220kg organic nitrogen ha, a pivotal allowance that has enabled dairy farmers to maintain higher stocking rates than would otherwise be allowed under EU regulations. The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has recently sounded the alarm, indicating that this could not only disrupt the agricultural sector but also hinder the State's emissions reduction targets.

Advertisment

The Derogation Dilemma

The derogation's significance cannot be understated. It has allowed Ireland's dairy farmers a certain leeway in managing their herds and nitrogen levels, a crucial factor in the country's agricultural productivity. However, the looming threat of losing this derogation paints a stark picture: dairy farmers may soon require approximately 86,000ha of additional land to maintain current cow numbers. This scenario, as outlined by the IFA president, would likely inflate land prices and disrupt the established land market, making it more challenging for farmers to operate profitably. Conversely, the expansion of the dairy herd in recent years has not significantly impacted water quality, with only minimal increases in nitrates levels observed, suggesting that the sector can grow without disproportionately affecting the environment.

Planning Permission Predicaments

Advertisment

Compounding the issue is the current state of the planning permission system for slurry storage facilities in Ireland. Denis Drennan, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA), has highlighted significant delays, with straightforward cases taking up to 18 months to resolve. Drennan criticizes the openness of the objection process, where individuals residing far from proposed sites can halt progress, alongside numerous non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that, paradoxically, advocate for environmentally friendly farming practices yet oppose the construction of necessary infrastructure. This bottleneck in the planning system hampers farmers' ability to manage slurry efficiently, a key component in reducing environmental impact and optimizing agricultural practices.

A Call for Change

In response to these challenges, both the IFA and ICMSA are advocating for an expansion of the 70% grant aid currently available for slurry storage facilities to encompass all farmers. This financial support is seen as vital in overcoming the barriers to increasing storage capacity, including the difficulty in obtaining planning permission and uncertainty around stocking rates. Furthermore, proposals for planning exemptions and the fast-tracking of planning permissions are on the table as potential solutions to expedite the development of necessary infrastructure, thereby enabling farmers to spread slurry during optimal weather conditions, benefiting both the environment and agricultural productivity.