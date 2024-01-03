en English
Ireland

Ireland’s Constitution Change Debate: A Clash over Women’s Role and Progressive Definition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Ireland’s Constitution Change Debate: A Clash over Women’s Role and Progressive Definition

In Ireland, a contentious discussion is taking place revolving around a proposed constitutional amendment that could potentially erase an article acknowledging the role and significance of women in the home. The amendment has drawn the attention of Minister for Children and Equality, Roderic O’Gorman, who has openly declared his support and has urged progressive organizations to do the same in the upcoming referendum.

Strong Opposition to the Proposed Amendment

However, the Minister’s call for support has not been met with unanimous agreement. A host of opponents have criticized the move, holding up the existing constitutional guarantee that protects both men and women’s rights to work and earn an income. They stress that the article scheduled for deletion honors and recognizes the domestic contributions of women, and serves as a safeguard against women being forced to work outside the home due to financial pressures.

Concerns Over Government Overreach

Adding fuel to the fiery debate, concerns have been raised about the possibility of government overreach. Critics argue that the use of public funds or government-affiliated NGOs to promote a specific outcome in the referendum could be a violation of the McKenna judgment. This landmark ruling prohibits government expenditure favoring either side in a referendum, raising serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process in relation to this proposed amendment.

Debate Over Definition of ‘Progressive’

The controversy surrounding the proposed amendment has sparked a broader debate about the definition of ‘progressive.’ There are voices advocating for the constitutional article to be updated to reflect the roles and responsibilities of both mothers and fathers within the home. Some voters, still undecided, express that the Minister’s assertive stance might have a counterproductive effect on their eventual decision.

Ireland Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

