Ireland to Shift from Private to State-Owned Accommodation for Asylum Seekers, Reveals Minister Simon Coveney

In a significant policy shift, Fine Gael TD and Minister, Simon Coveney, has announced on RT's The Week in Politics that Ireland will transition from relying on private accommodation to state-owned or leased properties for housing asylum seekers. This change is expected to offer better structure and control in the accommodation of refugees, with a new plan set to be unveiled by early February.

New State-Owned Accommodation Centres

The proposed plan aims to establish larger, state-run accommodation centres to better manage the influx of asylum seekers. The government is exploring the possibility of acquiring up to six new state-owned centres, each with a capacity to house between 450 and 600 people. The move is aimed at addressing the immigration crisis and reducing the need for opening new centres by quickly filling spare capacity.

Criticism of Government's Approach

The government's approach to asylum seekers has drawn criticism from opposition parties. Sinn Féin foreign affairs spokesman, Matt Carthy, emphasised the need for a more comprehensive approach, beyond just providing buildings. Peadar Tóibín, the leader of Aontú, criticised the government's management of the situation. He highlighted issues with the monitoring of asylum seekers' entry and origins, and the lengthy processing times for applications, with some asylum seekers waiting for over two years for decisions.

Addressing Myths and Service Challenges

Bríd Smith, a TD from People Before Profit, called on the government to dispel myths about asylum seekers posing dangers and to address service challenges in both rural and urban areas. Coveney agreed on the need for improved communication and defended the government's stance on upcoming referendums, particularly on family and care.

Accusations Against Israel

The government's reluctance to join a case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza has also been criticised. Some have called for a boycott of the Taoiseach's traditional St Patrick's Day visit to the White House. Coveney argued for using Ireland's international relationships to work towards resolving the conflict rather than isolating the country.