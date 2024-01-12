Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024

The Irish government has announced a significant overhaul of its social welfare system, aiming to introduce a Pay-Related Benefit System by the year’s end. Under the stewardship of Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, this proposed amendment secured approval from the Cabinet and is scheduled for implementation in December 2024.

Graduated Benefits and PRSI Contributions

The reformed payment structure will provide graduated benefits for a period of nine months to individuals with at least five years of Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI) contributions. The first three months will offer 60% of the individual’s previous income, capped at €450 per week. This will be followed by 50-55% of the preceding income (up to €375 per week) for the succeeding three months. For the final three months, the maximum benefit will be €300 per week or 50% of the prior income. After this period, the benefits will revert to the standard rate of €232 per week.

Gradual Increase in PRSI Rates

To support these changes and maintain the State Pension Age at 66, PRSI rates for all workers will experience a gradual increase. Starting in October 2024, there will be an initial rise of 0.1%, approximately 90 cents per worker per week. Further increases will continue in October 2025 and will reach an increment of 0.2% by October 2028.

Objective of the Reform

Minister Humphreys expressed that the primary objective of this reform is to prevent a drastic income drop for individuals who have consistently worked throughout their lives and suddenly find themselves unemployed. The next phase in the legislative process involves pre-legislative scrutiny by providing the general scheme to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development, and the Islands.