Ireland

Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:21 pm EST
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package

As the stroke of midnight seals the year 2023, Ireland ushers in a significant pension reform, promising a higher state pension for those who opt to defer retirement until the age of 70. This move is designed to manage the aging population and ensure the sustainability of the pension system, marking a significant shift in the country’s social protection policies.

Reform to Benefit Late Starters and Increase Choice

The reform, which comes into effect from January 1st, 2024, allows individuals to defer claiming the State Pension (Contributory) beyond the traditional age of 66 to up to age 70, in exchange for an actuarially adjusted higher payment rate. Further, this change offers individuals an opportunity to improve their social insurance record, potentially leading to an increase in their State Pension payment rate upon retirement. This option is particularly beneficial for those who started working later in life or wish to make additional contributions to qualify for the pension. Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, emphasized that the main goal of the reform is to provide more choice for people approaching retirement age.’

(Read Also: Ireland’s EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity)

Retirement at 66 Still an Option

Despite the new policy, individuals can still claim their pension at age 66 if they choose, retaining the option to continue working. However, the new policy provides an alternative to delay the start of their pension payments, thereby offering an opportunity for people to build up additional social insurance contributions and enhance their pension rate between the ages of 67 and 70 if they wish to defer.

(Read Also: The Year 2023: Ireland Captivated by a Broadcasting Scandal)

More than Pension Reform

But the pension reform isn’t the only change. Ireland’s Budget 2024 introduces a €1.3 billion income tax package for workers and measures to support businesses. Increases to main tax credits, USC rates, and standard rate cut-off point, as well as a rise in rent tax credit to €750, are part of the package. The average worker stands to gain up to €800 a year and a couple earning €100,000 between them will see an increase in take-home pay of €1,560. Business supports include an enhanced Employment Investment Incentive scheme, relief for start-ups, and higher research and development tax credits.

Ireland Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

