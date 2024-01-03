en English
Ireland

Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
In a significant move to safeguard the interests of homebuyers, the Irish Government is set to establish a time-bound stakeholders’ group. This timely response comes in the aftermath of a disconcerting incident in Rathmoylan, Co Meath, where homebuyers were unexpectedly requested to shell out an additional €60,000 by a developer citing financial woes.

Stakeholder Group: A Strategic Response

The Department of Justice will oversee the stakeholder group, which aims to present its findings to government departments within the first quarter of the year. The group’s prime objective is to bolster protection for homebuyers, making them feel less vulnerable in the complex homebuying process. It is a strategic response to an issue that has highlighted the need for reforms in the current system.

Building on Existing Foundations

This initiative plans to build on the groundwork laid by Independent TD Marc MacSharry’s Seller’s Legal Pack Bill. The goal of MacSharry’s bill is to expedite the homebuying process, thus reducing the stress and uncertainty that often accompanies such transactions. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien emphasized that the group’s operation wouldn’t extend for a year but would concentrate its efforts within the first quarter.

Prospect of Reform

The prospect of reform has been met with anticipation and hope. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed interest in exploring new avenues for homebuyer protection, hinting at the possibility of a system akin to that in Scotland. In the Scottish model, sellers determine a minimum price, and interested buyers submit sealed bids through a solicitor by a set deadline. However, O’Brien has maintained a balanced stance, stating that all options are under consideration, ensuring a comprehensive review and thoughtful reform process.

Ireland Politics
