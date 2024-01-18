Iraq's Pursuit of WTO Membership: A Step Towards Global Integration

High-level officials congregated at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs' building in Baghdad to deliberate on Iraq's bid to join the World Trade Organization (WTO). The meeting, attended by the ministry's undersecretary for political planning, Ambassador Hisham al-Alawi, and Ambassador Saqr Abdullah al-Muqbil, among others, underscores Iraq's dedication to becoming a WTO member and highlights active diplomatic engagement to further this aim.

A Step Towards International Cooperation

The discussion concerning Iraq's WTO accession comes as part of the country's efforts to bolster regional and international cooperation. The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with relevant government ministries, is steering this initiative. Its President, Rashid, expressed the nation's aspiration to transition from an observer role, which it has held since 2004, to a significant contributor within the WTO in a meeting with Saudi Arabia's WTO representative.

Saudi Arabia's Support

Saudi Arabia, a key regional player, has voiced its support for Iraq's WTO bid following the resolution of political hindrances. The head of the Saudi delegation asserted that the Kingdom perceives Iraq as a nation choosing peace, stability, and economic development, emphasizing Iraq's economic significance to Saudi Arabia. The WTO working group, spearheaded by Segal Mukbil of Saudi Arabia, is aiding Iraq's accession process.

Challenges and Implications

Despite the support, Iraq confronts hurdles relating to its economic structure, trade policy, and negotiations with WTO member states. Joining the WTO necessitates Iraq to implement domestic and international reforms and modernization. Saudi Arabia's backing is pivotal for Iraq's integration into the global trade system, and its WTO accession would influence regional and global economic dynamics.