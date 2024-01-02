Iraq’s National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions

The National Security Agents Council in Iraq, under the leadership of the National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, kicked off the new year with its first meeting. The Council endorsed the policy of the National Security Clearance Office, now awaiting the final nod from the Ministerial National Security Council. In the session, the Council also took stock of its previous year’s achievements, notably in the field of topics and memorandums of understanding.

Focus on Security Cooperation

The Council also discussed a draft memorandum of understanding on security cooperation with the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The members provided their insights and suggestions on the selection of the counterpart party. Security cooperation is a critical area of focus, particularly in a region marked by heightened tensions and conflicts.

Al-Araji’s Emphasis on Government Strategies

Al-Araji underscored the importance of aligning the Council’s work with the government’s adopted strategies. He highlighted that the new year should be one marked by achievements, fulfilling the aspirations of the Iraqi people, and facilitating the government’s ministerial program. The stability of Iraq, he stressed, lies in working in line with the country’s interests, bolstering security, and upholding the law.

Background Context

The backdrop to this meeting is the recent air strikes conducted by the US targeting pro-Iran forces in Iraq. The strikes have strained Iraq-US relations, with the Iraqi government condemning the strikes as a breach of their sovereignty. The US, however, has defended the attacks as a response to assaults on US personnel by Iranian-backed militias. Amid these tensions, the country is also grappling with issues of drug trafficking, underscored by Iran’s execution of nine convicted drug traffickers.

At the same time, the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) continues its peacekeeping advisory and capacity-building mission. The NMI aims to help Iraq build more robust, transparent, inclusive, and influential armed forces and security institutions. This mission is crucial to Iraq’s efforts to stabilize the country, counter terrorism, and prevent the resurgence of ISIS/Daesh.

