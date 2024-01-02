en English
International Relations

Iraq’s National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
Iraq’s National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions

The National Security Agents Council in Iraq, under the leadership of the National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, kicked off the new year with its first meeting. The Council endorsed the policy of the National Security Clearance Office, now awaiting the final nod from the Ministerial National Security Council. In the session, the Council also took stock of its previous year’s achievements, notably in the field of topics and memorandums of understanding.

Focus on Security Cooperation

The Council also discussed a draft memorandum of understanding on security cooperation with the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The members provided their insights and suggestions on the selection of the counterpart party. Security cooperation is a critical area of focus, particularly in a region marked by heightened tensions and conflicts.

(Read Also: Iraq’s Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation)

Al-Araji’s Emphasis on Government Strategies

Al-Araji underscored the importance of aligning the Council’s work with the government’s adopted strategies. He highlighted that the new year should be one marked by achievements, fulfilling the aspirations of the Iraqi people, and facilitating the government’s ministerial program. The stability of Iraq, he stressed, lies in working in line with the country’s interests, bolstering security, and upholding the law.

(Read Also: Iraqi Turkmen Front and Turkey: A Meeting of Minds)

Background Context

The backdrop to this meeting is the recent air strikes conducted by the US targeting pro-Iran forces in Iraq. The strikes have strained Iraq-US relations, with the Iraqi government condemning the strikes as a breach of their sovereignty. The US, however, has defended the attacks as a response to assaults on US personnel by Iranian-backed militias. Amid these tensions, the country is also grappling with issues of drug trafficking, underscored by Iran’s execution of nine convicted drug traffickers.

At the same time, the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) continues its peacekeeping advisory and capacity-building mission. The NMI aims to help Iraq build more robust, transparent, inclusive, and influential armed forces and security institutions. This mission is crucial to Iraq’s efforts to stabilize the country, counter terrorism, and prevent the resurgence of ISIS/Daesh.

International Relations Iraq Politics
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

