Iraq's National Security Advisor Champions Global Cooperation to Combat Extremism

Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, took the stage at the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism event in New York, delivering a powerful message on the global importance of combating extremism. Emphasizing the need for constructive partnerships and cooperation, Al-Araji underscored the efforts made by Iraq in its fight against terrorism.

Iraq's Commitment to Combating Terrorism

In 2017, Iraq achieved a significant victory in defeating terrorism within its borders. Al-Araji credited the sacrifices made by various armed forces, the support from religious authorities, and assistance from friendly countries for this accomplishment. He emphasized the ongoing commitment to maintaining peace and stability through reconstruction, community peace programs, and the voluntary return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.

Al-Araji stated, "Our government is dedicated to establishing sustainable security in Iraq, and we have set a goal to return all displaced people by 2024."

Approval of National Strategy to Combat Violent Extremism

Al-Araji announced the approval of Iraq's national strategy to combat violent extremism, which aims to address the root causes of terrorism. This strategy emphasizes global efforts to combat extremism, hate speech, and terrorism, while safeguarding societal peace and coexistence.

"We must work together to confront the challenges posed by violent extremism," Al-Araji urged, calling for increased international cooperation to protect communities from the threat of terrorism.

Iraq's Stance on Sovereignty and Solidarity with Palestine

Addressing recent violations of Iraqi sovereignty, Al-Araji strongly condemned such actions and expressed Iraq's stance against becoming an arena for settling scores. He also voiced Iraq's solidarity with the Palestinian cause and called for international intervention to end the massacres in Gaza.

In conclusion, Al-Araji's speech highlighted the importance of global unity in combating violent extremism and the ongoing commitment of Iraq to fighting terrorism and establishing peace. With the approval of its national strategy and the support of the international community, Iraq is taking significant steps towards a more secure and stable future.