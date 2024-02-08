Iraq's Journey Towards Sovereignty: Establishing a Timeline for Coalition Withdrawal

A New Chapter Unfolds: Iraq's Journey Towards Sovereignty

In a significant stride towards asserting full sovereignty, Iraq is set to convene a crucial meeting this Sunday, February 11, 2024. Major General Yahya Rasoul, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Iraq, announced that the Supreme Bilateral Military Technical Committee will reconvene to discuss and establish a timeline for the conclusion of the international coalition's mission in Iraq.

The committee, comprising representatives from both Iraq and the United States, will deliberate on the specific steps and dates for the withdrawal of coalition forces. This development is a noteworthy milestone in the ongoing dialogue between the two nations regarding the presence of international forces in Iraq.

The Path to the Present: A History of Military Cooperation

The international coalition, led by the United States, has been a significant presence in Iraq for many years. Formed to combat the Islamic State (ISIS), the coalition's mission has been fraught with challenges and controversies.

The escalating tensions between the US and Iran-backed militias in Iraq have further complicated the situation. The recent drone strike that killed two militia leaders sparked widespread outrage and led to calls for the withdrawal of US forces.

In response to these mounting pressures, the Iraqi parliament is planning to vote on a resolution mandating the expulsion of all foreign military forces from the country. This decision comes in the wake of continued US airstrikes targeting Iraqi security forces, which have been met with strong condemnation from various political factions and leaders in Iraq.

The Road Ahead: Navigating the Future of Military Presence

Against this backdrop, the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Bilateral Military Technical Committee assumes immense importance. The discussions are expected to provide clarity on the future of the US-led troop presence in Iraq.

"The meeting will mark a significant step towards Iraq's assertion of full sovereignty," said Major General Rasoul. "We are committed to working closely with our international partners to ensure a smooth and orderly transition."

The decision to set a timeline for the withdrawal of coalition forces is seen as a positive development by many. However, it also raises questions about the future of Iraq's security and stability.

"The international coalition has played a crucial role in combating ISIS and maintaining security in Iraq," said Dr. Hassan Al-Hakim, a political analyst based in Baghdad. "The challenge now is to ensure that the gains made so far are not lost in the transition."

A Delicate Balance: Asserting Sovereignty While Ensuring Security

As Iraq prepares to embark on this new chapter, it faces the daunting task of balancing its assertion of sovereignty with the need to ensure security and stability. The success of this endeavor will depend on the outcome of the upcoming meeting and the ability of all parties involved to navigate the complexities of the situation.

The world watches with bated breath as Iraq stands at the crossroads of history. The decisions made in the coming days will have far-reaching implications, not just for Iraq, but for the entire region.

As the curtain falls on this phase of military cooperation, a new chapter unfolds in Iraq's journey towards sovereignty. Only time will tell what this new chapter holds for the people of Iraq and the broader Middle East.

