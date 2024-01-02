Iraq’s Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation

Leaders from the Coordination Framework, largely comprising Shiite political factions with connections to Iran, are on the brink of a crucial meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani. The agenda for the Tuesday evening rendezvous includes discussing the establishment of local governments. A source with ties to the Coordination Framework disclosed to Shafaq News Agency that the potential retention of current governors, contingent upon an in-depth assessment, is also on the table.

The Coordination Framework’s Recent Moves

The meeting represents a key step following the Coordination Framework’s announcement on December 20, 2023, of the inception of the ‘Framework bloc’ across all Iraqi provinces. This initiative is part of a broader plan to expedite the formation of local councils. The move aligns with the government’s commitment, as outlined in al-Sudani’s cabinet program, to effectively render services to citizens.

Support from Egypt

In the midst of these developments, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed Egypt’s backing for Iraq’s security and stability during a meeting with Prime Minister Al Sudani. They underscored the urgency of maintaining intensive coordination to combat the challenges facing the region. The two leaders also highlighted the necessity for swift implementation of joint projects between the two countries. Al Sudani lauded the close ties between Iraq and Egypt, expressing his country’s eagerness to bolster bilateral cooperation. Egypt’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, reciprocated this sentiment, pledging Egypt’s full support for Iraq in its war against terrorism.

Other Significant Developments

In addition to the political advancements, Iraq has exported over 1.2 billion barrels of oil during 2023, reinforcing its economic prowess. Furthermore, President Barzani is spearheading a park project, indicating the nation’s focus on enhancing infrastructural and environmental aspects alongside its political and economic strides.