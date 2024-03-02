Iraq's Bold Move: Centralizing Weapons in State Hands to Enhance Security

Iraq's government has launched an ambitious initiative, "Centralizing Weapons in State Hands," led by the Ministry of Interior, aiming to regulate and purchase weapons from citizens. This move is part of a broader effort to address the proliferation of illegal weapons throughout the country, estimated between 13 to 15 million pieces, including AK-47 rifles, PKC rifles, and Russian RPGs. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government program seeks to tackle this issue head-on, posing a significant threat to national security and societal well-being.

Government's Strategy and Citizen Participation

The Ministry of Interior has set up "697 weapon purchase centers" and an electronic platform for citizens to sell their weapons to the state. This project, the first of its kind since 2005, aims to curb the accessibility of loose weapons and reduce crimes and assaults. Colonel Mansour Ali Sultan, Secretary of the Permanent National Committee for Weapons Regulation, outlined the campaign's phased approach, extending from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024. The initiative involves registering citizens' light weapons and stipulates procedures for dealing with non-compliance post-December 2024.

Challenges and Concerns

Despite the government's efforts, there are concerns about the adequacy of financial incentives for citizens to sell their weapons, with market values potentially exceeding official purchase prices. Additionally, the tribal and clan nature of Iraqi society presents unique challenges in executing this process effectively. Moreover, the risk of reverse smuggling and exploitation by illicit networks for money laundering purposes raises questions about the initiative's potential vulnerabilities.

Kurdistan Region's Proactive Measures

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has also taken steps to address unlicensed weapons, setting a deadline for citizens to surrender their arms. The KRG's initiative predates Baghdad's efforts and includes conditions for granting weapons-carrying licenses, aiming to reduce the risk of crime associated with the proliferation of unlicensed weapons. The broader question of the fate of weapons belonging to armed groups or those affiliated with political parties remains a critical issue for Iraq's security landscape.

The Iraqi government's initiative to centralize weapons in state hands represents a significant step towards enhancing security and stability in the country. While the challenges are substantial, the potential for reducing the proliferation of illegal weapons and curbing the influence of armed groups is a crucial development in Iraq's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.