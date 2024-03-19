Iraqi President Rashid and UK Ambassador Hitchen Forge Ahead on Bilateral Ties, Detainee Releases

On a noteworthy Tuesday, President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid welcomed UK Ambassador Stephen Charles Hitchen at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, marking a significant stride in diplomatic relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom. The meeting underscored Iraq's dedication to bolstering ties with the UK and enhancing cooperation across various sectors for mutual benefits. President Rashid's call for increased international efforts towards regional and global peace and stability set a constructive tone for the discussions.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During this pivotal engagement, President Rashid articulated Iraq's commitment to nurturing its relationship with the United Kingdom, emphasizing the aim to fortify cooperation that aligns with the interests of both nations. The dialogue extended to critical matters such as the release of approximately nine thousand detainees whose sentences had expired, a move facilitated by a dedicated committee comprising representatives from the Presidency, the Ministries of Interior and Justice, and the Supreme Judicial Council. This gesture not only reflects Iraq's adherence to justice and human rights but also marks a significant step in its internal reconciliation efforts.

Addressing Key National Issues

The discussions also delved into the implementation of decisions by the High Committee for the Implementation of Article 140 of the Constitution. This includes settling disputes related to agricultural lands, rectifying demographic changes, and safeguarding the rights of citizens in Kirkuk through lawful means. President Rashid and Ambassador Hitchen explored the dynamics between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region, particularly focusing on budget approvals, equitable salary payments to Kurdistan Region employees, and ensuring conducive conditions for conducting elections in the region. These dialogues reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing longstanding national concerns and fostering unity within Iraq.

Regional Stability and International Support

Ambassador Hitchen, on behalf of the British government, expressed unwavering support for Iraq's endeavors in the regional security consolidation process. He commended Baghdad's crucial role in laying the groundwork for peace in the Middle East, highlighting the importance of President Rashid's efforts in unifying Iraqi political forces. This international backing from the UK underscores the significance of Iraq's stability for the broader region and the global community.

The meeting between President Rashid and Ambassador Hitchen at Al-Salam Palace signals a momentous phase in Iraq-UK relations, characterized by mutual respect, shared goals, and a firm resolve to tackle challenges collaboratively. As both nations look towards a future of enhanced cooperation and peace, the international community watches with keen interest, hopeful for the positive ripple effects these efforts will have regionally and globally. The dialogue between these two leaders not only strengthens bilateral ties but also serves as a beacon of diplomatic engagement aimed at fostering stability, justice, and prosperity.