Iraq

Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq’s Sovereignty

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq’s Sovereignty

On January 10, 2024, a significant development arose in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, made an official call for the rapid withdrawal of United States military forces from Iraq. This demand, marking a critical juncture in the ongoing debate over American military presence in the country, underscores Iraq’s pursuit of autonomy and a new phase in its foreign policy.

Call for Immediate Withdrawal

Al-Sudani’s request for a “quick and orderly negotiated exit” of U.S.-led forces is a response to what he perceives as their destabilizing presence. He emphasized the need for a restructured relationship with the U.S., arguing that it would prevent further instability in Iraq and the wider region. The Prime Minister also linked the regional tension to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, arguing for an end to Israel’s war as a measure to curb the risk of escalation.

Implications of the Demand

Despite these calls for withdrawal, some analysts speculate that the demand might be more symbolic than substantive. U.S. forces, currently in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government, are primarily there for counterterrorism efforts and to assist in training Iraqi forces. Concerns have been raised about the potential surge in terrorism if U.S. troops were to depart prematurely, and about the leverage the United States might lose in negotiating the terms of continued engagement. The final decision, they argue, will likely be contingent on the ability of Iraqi forces to operate independently.

Historical Context and Future Prospects

U.S. military presence in Iraq has been a contentious issue for years, with some factions condemning foreign forces’ presence while criticizing U.S. strikes on bases used by armed groups in Iraq as serious violations of sovereignty. The call for a swift exit of foreign forces, particularly from groups closely aligned with Iran, raises concerns about Iran’s influence over Iraq’s ruling elite. As these dynamics continue to unfold, the world will be watching closely how this call for U.S. exit will affect regional security and the future of Iraq-U.S. relations.

0
Iraq Politics United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

