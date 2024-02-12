Iraqi PM Al-Sudani Visits Strategic Al-Tharthar Line in Ongoing Fight Against Daesh

This morning, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammed S. Al-Sudani, embarked on an air and field tour to assess the strategic Al-Tharthar line, a critical defense against the exploitation of gaps by Daesh terrorist remnants. The inspection took place in the Salah al-Din Desert, extending to western Nineveh.

Advertisment

Al-Sudani's Visit to Key Military Sites

Prime Minister Al-Sudani visited the headquarters of the 1st Regiment of the 91st Brigade/21st Division of the Iraqi Army, along with several military units and checkpoints established on the strategic line. His tour also included a stop at the headquarters of the 44th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Hatra, south of Nineveh Governorate.

The Strategic Al-Tharthar Line

Advertisment

The Al-Tharthar line spans 108 kilometers, connecting to another vital security line from Seneia in Salah al-Din to Haditha in Anbar. This critical corridor aims to facilitate the return of village residents to their areas and eradicate the remnants of terrorism.

A Call for Vigilance and Support

During his visit, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and cautious in the fight against terrorism. He stressed the need to continue pursuing the remnants of terrorism and ensure the needs and rights of officers and service members are met.

As the day comes to an end, the Prime Minister's tour serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to secure Iraq's territory and protect its citizens from the lingering threat of Daesh. The strategic Al-Tharthar line plays a pivotal role in these efforts, and the support of the nation's leaders, military, and people is essential to maintaining its integrity and effectiveness.

Note: This article is written from the perspective of an observer, providing a clear and concise account of Prime Minister Al-Sudani's recent tour and the significance of the strategic Al-Tharthar line in Iraq's ongoing battle against terrorism.