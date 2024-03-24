Iraqi PM Al-Sudani to Reinforce US Ties in First Washington Visit, Discuss ISIS, Energy Independence

On April 15, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is poised for a landmark visit to Washington, meeting with President Joe Biden to fortify bilateral relations and chart a new course in cooperation between Iraq and the United States. This meeting marks a pivotal moment in the two nations' relationship, with discussions slated to cover the enduring defeat of ISIS, economic development, and energy modernization efforts, amidst Iraq's call for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Strategic Framework Agreement at the Fore

The White House has underscored the visit's significance, noting it as an opportunity to "reaffirm their commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement and work towards deepening their shared vision for a secure, sovereign, prosperous, and fully integrated Iraq in the broader region." Key topics include the shared commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS and the evolution of the military mission in Iraq, highlighting the visit's critical role in shaping future US-Iraqi relations.

Agendas and Expectations

Dr. Abbas Al-Jubouri, from Al-Rafid Center for Media and Strategic Studies, elucidates the multifaceted nature of Al-Sudani's visit, emphasizing its focus on American troop presence, Iraqi funds in the US Federal Reserve, and bilateral economic and trade exchanges. Additionally, the visit will encompass negotiations and the signing of several protocols on oil extraction, investment, and strategic projects, reflecting the broad scope of discussions aimed at strengthening ties and advancing mutual interests.

Handling Pressures and Crafting a Path Forward

Amidst the backdrop of calls for US troop withdrawal and Iranian pressures, the visit symbolizes a crucial juncture for Iraq in navigating its strategic alliances and domestic political landscape. Abdulsalam Barwari, a Kurdish politician, underscores the importance of the visit in reaffirming US support for Iraq's security, economic contribution, and the ongoing dialogue regarding American forces in Iraq. The discussions are anticipated to touch upon the Iraqi dinar's plight, US measures, and sanctions against certain banks, further highlighting the complex dynamics at play.

The bilateral relationship between Iraq and the United States is at a critical juncture, reflecting a history of cooperation and challenges. As Al-Sudani embarks on this significant visit, the potential for fostering deeper understanding and collaboration looms large, with implications for regional stability, economic prosperity, and the broader geopolitical landscape. Observers will be keenly watching the outcomes of this high-level engagement, as it represents not just a meeting of leaders but a pivotal moment in the strategic partnership between Iraq and the United States.