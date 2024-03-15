Iraqi PM Al-Sudani Reviews 17 Key Files from KDP: Strengthening Baghdad-Erbil Relations

In a significant meeting held late Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Shia Al-Sudani met with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) parliamentary bloc, led by MP Vian Sabri Abdul Qader, at the government palace in Baghdad. The assembly aimed to address pressing issues concerning the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil, emphasizing unfulfilled agreements and commitments, fiscal matters, and the equitable distribution of military and security appointments.

Deep Dive into Discussions

At the core of the meeting were discussions on budgetary allocations and salary disbursements for Kurdistan employees, a topic brought into sharp focus by recent Federal Court adjudications. The KDP bloc also pushed for fair representation in military and security roles and sought to address legislative needs, including the vital Federal Court Law and the Council of Union. Other significant topics included healthcare provisions, social protection for victims of border bombardments, and facilitating investment in the Kurdistan Region. The meeting underscored the importance of resolving taxation discrepancies and ensuring compensation for businesses affected by fires.

Focus on Developmental Needs

The dialogue further ventured into developmental concerns, advocating for the inclusion of the Kurdistan Region in receiving agricultural support similar to other governorates. This included calls for the provision of fertilizers, equipment, and advanced agricultural machinery. The participants also discussed the necessity of opening agricultural and industrial bank branches in the region, implementing the Sinjar Agreement, and ensuring educational parity, including the formal recognition of Kurdistan's universities and institutes.

Commitment to Continuous Dialogue

The meeting concluded with a strong consensus on the importance of sustained dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil to address shared concerns within the constitutional framework. Prime Minister Al-Sudani pledged to thoroughly consider the KDP bloc's demands, committing to take necessary actions where warranted. This meeting marks a promising step towards strengthening the ties between Baghdad and Erbil, highlighting the Iraqi government's commitment to addressing the Kurdistan Region's concerns and fostering a more unified Iraq.