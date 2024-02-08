In an exclusive interview with Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim, the adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, known on Twitter as farhad965, issued a resounding appeal to the United States and Iran. The adviser, whose identity remains undisclosed, implored the two nations to cease using Iraq as a battleground for their geopolitical conflicts.

Advertisment

A Plea for Sovereignty

The interview, scheduled to air on 'The World with Yalda Hakim' at 9 pm, is expected to delve into the intricacies of Iraq's position and the potential consequences of foreign interference. The adviser's statement underscores the Iraqi government's mounting concerns about the presence and influence of major powers within its borders. It also echoes the government's fervent desire for sovereignty and autonomy in managing international affairs.

A History of Conflict

Advertisment

This plea for sovereignty comes amidst escalating tensions between the US, Iran, and Iraq. The US has repeatedly carried out drone strikes on Iraqi soil targeting Iran-backed armed groups, drawing condemnation from Baghdad. The most notable incident was the killing of a senior commander from a pro-Iran armed group, which further strained relations between the US and Iraq.

The growing influence of Iranian proxies has also cast a shadow over discussions about the future of the fight against ISIS and the role of American troops in the country. The Iraqi government is facing increasing pressure to terminate the mission of the US-led coalition, a decision that could significantly impact the region's stability.

The Specter of Retaliation

Advertisment

The situation is further complicated by the promises of retaliation from Iraqi groups and statements from Palestinian and Lebanese groups, who view the US actions as a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and security. These developments underscore the delicate balance of power in the region and the potential for further conflict.

As the world watches with bated breath, the Iraqi Prime Minister's adviser's appeal serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of geopolitical power struggles. It is a call for dialogue, respect for national sovereignty, and a commitment to peace in a region too often marred by conflict.

Awaiting the World's Response

Advertisment

The interview is set to air on various platforms, including Sky channel 501, Virgin channel 602, Freeview channel 233, and on YouTube. As viewers tune in to hear the adviser's message, the global community waits to see how the US and Iran will respond to this impassioned plea for peace.

In a world where the lines between politics and humanity often blur, the adviser's words serve as a clarion call. They remind us that behind the headlines of conflict and power struggles, there are real people yearning for sovereignty, stability, and a life free from the specter of war.

As the countdown to the broadcast begins, the echoes of the adviser's plea reverberate, not just through the halls of power, but in the hearts and minds of people around the world. The question remains: Will the world heed this call for peace?