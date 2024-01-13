Iraqi Parliament's Secretary-General Joins 41st Meeting of Arab Parliaments Association in Qatar

The Secretary-General of the Iraqi Parliament, Safwan Bashir Al-Jarjari, has marked his presence in Qatar for the 41st meeting of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments. Al-Jarjari, a member of the Executive Committee of the Association, landed in Qatar to partake in discussions revolving around the internal regulations of parliaments, management and organization of parliamentary affairs, and the exchange of experiences among Arab nations.

Advertisment

Enhancing Cooperation Among Arab Parliaments

During his visit, Al-Jarjari engaged in conversations with various officials, including the President of the Executive Assembly, Ahmed Al-Fadala, the Secretary-General of the Egyptian People's Assembly, Ahmed Al-Manna, and the Secretary-General of the Somali Parliament. The dialogues were aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordination among Arab parliaments. In addition, Al-Jarjari interacted with Iraqi representatives and ministers in Doha to stress the significance of the Assembly's meetings in fostering expertise and collaboration between Arab legislative bodies.

Strengthening Arab Legislative Ties

Advertisment

Al-Jarjari's visit is seen as a step towards strengthening legislative ties among Arab nations. His participation in the 41st meeting of the Association brings into focus the need for improved management and organization of parliamentary affairs, and the importance of sharing experiences among Arab countries. The discussions held during the meeting are expected to pave the way for enhanced cooperation and coordination among Arab parliaments.

A Warm Welcome in Qatar

The Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires in Qatar, Muhammad al-Issawi, extended a warm welcome to Al-Jarjari and his delegation. The visit is expected to further cement the relationship between Iraq and Qatar and foster collaboration in parliamentary affairs.