Iraqi Parliament Mobilizes for Duhok Flood Relief: Urgent Measures and Calls for Compensation

In a swift response to the catastrophic floods in Duhok, the Iraqi Parliament has issued a directive for local deputies to assess the extensive damage and spearhead relief efforts. This move underscores the gravity of the situation following torrential rains that have wreaked havoc in the Kurdistan Region, claiming lives and destroying property.

Advertisment

Immediate Call to Action

Following the devastating impact of severe weather conditions, the Iraqi Parliament has extended its condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized the critical need for Duhok's representatives to visit the flood-affected areas. The aim is to promptly evaluate the damages to both citizens and their properties, estimating the needs of the affected populace. This assessment is crucial for delivering a comprehensive report that will guide the Parliament's follow-up actions.

Financial Support and Legislative Response

Advertisment

With the urgency of the situation at hand, Parliament members have not only called for an emergency session but also advocated for the allocation of compensation from the emergency budget. This proposal is directed towards those who have suffered losses due to the floods, highlighting the legislative body's proactive stance in addressing the calamities faced by its citizens. This plea for financial aid and an immediate parliamentary session reflects the government's commitment to swift and effective crisis management.

Widespread Destruction and Public Outcry

The adverse weather conditions have left a trail of destruction across Erbil, Kirkuk, and Duhok, with Duhok governorate suffering significant damage. Approximately 100 houses have been reported as severely affected, with 10 completely destroyed. The Civil Defense's heroic efforts have saved dozens, though the flood has claimed two lives. Amidst this chaos, affected homeowners are demanding compensation and the reconstruction of their homes, a responsibility that falls under the jurisdiction of the Kurdish government. This public outcry underscores the urgent need for effective disaster relief measures and long-term solutions to prevent future tragedies.

The mobilization of the Iraqi Parliament in response to the Duhok floods represents a critical juncture in the region's approach to disaster management and citizen welfare. As the authorities and local deputies come together to navigate this crisis, the focus on immediate relief and future preventative measures will be paramount in mitigating the adverse effects of such natural disasters on the population.