Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker

On Saturday, the Iraqi parliament gathered for a crucial session aimed at electing a new speaker following the dismissal of former holder Mohammad al-Halboosi. Shaalan al-Kareem and Salem al-Issawi emerged as the front runners in this race against time.

However, the session was riddled with delays, stemming from deep-rooted disagreements among the parliamentary members, with whispers of al-Issawi considering a withdrawal from the race.

Adding fuel to the fire were serious allegations of procedural improprieties directed at the acting speaker, Muhsen al-Mandalawi.

Lawmaker Hanan al-Fatlawi was among those who accused al-Mandalawi of causing the delays and breaching the parliament’s internal rules.

The situation was described as a blatant disregard for the MPs and a regrettable departure from the established regulations.