Iraq

Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker

On Saturday, the Iraqi parliament gathered for a crucial session aimed at electing a new speaker following the dismissal of former holder Mohammad al-Halboosi. Shaalan al-Kareem and Salem al-Issawi emerged as the front runners in this race against time.

However, the session was riddled with delays, stemming from deep-rooted disagreements among the parliamentary members, with whispers of al-Issawi considering a withdrawal from the race.

Adding fuel to the fire were serious allegations of procedural improprieties directed at the acting speaker, Muhsen al-Mandalawi.

Lawmaker Hanan al-Fatlawi was among those who accused al-Mandalawi of causing the delays and breaching the parliament’s internal rules.

The situation was described as a blatant disregard for the MPs and a regrettable departure from the established regulations.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

