Iraqi MP Flags 67,000 Doubtful Names in Kurdistan Payroll, Urges Verification

Soran Omer, a key figure in the Iraqi Parliament's Finance Committee, has recently brought to light a significant discrepancy involving 67,000 unverifiable names within the Kurdistan Region's list of public employees. This revelation, made during an interview with Channel8, underscores ongoing tensions between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly concerning financial transactions and the distribution of public sector salaries. Omer's assertions are based on a report audited by the Financial Supervision Bureau of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, which points to a lack of critical information, such as the absence of mothers' names, making verification of these individuals challenging.

Advertisment

Background and Current Impasse

The controversy stems from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Finance's submission of a payroll list to Baghdad for the disbursement of salaries to Kurdistan's public employees. Despite the Iraqi Ministry of Finance transferring the funds, the KRG has not yet distributed them to the employees, citing delays from Baghdad in sending the necessary funds as the primary cause. This issue is part of a broader dispute involving oil exports and revenue sharing between Erbil and Baghdad, with recent agreements attempting to resolve salary transfer problems and ensure all civil servants, including security forces, receive their wages.

Analysis of the Unverified Names

Advertisment

According to Omer, of the 67,000 questionable names, over 31,000 are associated with the KRG Ministry of Higher Education, with the remainder scattered across various other ministries. This situation raises concerns about the potential for inflated payroll numbers and misallocation of funds, a problem that the Iraqi Ministry of Finance has sought to address by requesting additional information for verification purposes. However, the necessary details have yet to be provided, further complicating the issue and straining relations between the central and regional governments.

Implications and Future Outlook

The revelation of these unverified names on the Kurdistan Region's payroll not only highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability within the KRG but also underscores the complex fiscal relationship between Erbil and Baghdad. As both sides navigate these challenges, the resolution of this issue will be critical in ensuring the timely and fair distribution of salaries to Kurdistan's public employees. Moreover, it may serve as a pivotal moment in defining the future of fiscal federalism and governance within Iraq, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and mutual trust between the central and regional governments.