Iraqi Deputy Speaker Challenges Federal Court's Authority, Defends Kurdistan's Financial Rights

In a revealing interview with Kurdistan24, Shakhawan Abdulla, the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, voiced strong criticism against the Federal Court of Iraq, accusing it of overstepping its constitutional boundaries and undermining the financial stability of the Kurdistan Region. Abdulla's statements come amidst escalating tensions between Baghdad and Erbil, spotlighting the court's controversial decisions on financial matters and salary allocations for the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) civil servants.

Accusations of Overreach and Unfairness

Abdulla pointed out the Federal Court's role in diminishing the powers of the Iraqi parliament by making laws and decisions that encroach upon the legislative body's authority. Specifically, he highlighted the court's reduction of the monthly allocation for KRG civil servant salaries from 775 billion dinars to a significantly lower figure. According to Abdulla, such actions not only violate the court's jurisdiction but also inflict financial strain on the Kurdistan Region, affecting the livelihoods of its residents.

Dialogue and Demands

The Deputy Speaker revealed ongoing discussions with Iraq's Prime Minister al-Sudani, aimed at resolving the salary dispute. The demands presented by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to the Prime Minister were underscored as representing the broader interests of the Kurdistan Region's populace. Abdulla expressed optimism that an agreement with al-Sudani could ensure the uninterrupted payment of salaries to KRG civil servants, despite the Federal Court's ruling.

Defending Constitutional Rights

Amidst the financial contention, Baghdad has reportedly delivered only about 59% of the budgeted amount for KRG salaries. Abdulla emphasized the Kurdistan Regional Government and the PDK's commitment to defending the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region's people. With a firm stance on protecting these rights, Abdulla did not shy away from mentioning the possibility of considering Kurdish withdrawal from certain engagements as a last resort, should their grievances remain unaddressed.

As tensions between Baghdad and Erbil continue to simmer, the dispute over the Federal Court's decisions and its impact on the Kurdistan Region's financial autonomy presents a complex challenge. The unfolding situation not only tests the resilience of the KRG but also signals a critical juncture in the relationship between the Kurdish region and the federal government of Iraq. The outcome of these discussions and the potential repercussions of the court's rulings could redefine the dynamics of power and governance in Iraq, hinting at a pivotal moment in the country's ongoing struggle for balance and unity.