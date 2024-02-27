Iraqi Cabinet Boosts Palestine Aid, Advances Infrastructure and Energy Projects

During the 9th Regular Session chaired by Prime Minister Muhammed S. Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Cabinet made pivotal decisions to support Palestine with food and diesel oil aid, improve airport infrastructure, and advance several energy sector projects.

Humanitarian and Infrastructure Developments

In a significant move of solidarity, the Cabinet launched a campaign to assist Palestine with essential food aid, focusing on flour, and funding diesel oil supplies as Ramadan approaches. Meanwhile, to enhance the national infrastructure, the Ministry Of Transportation's proposal for Iraqi airports' maintenance and rehabilitation was approved, streamlining the process by exempting it from standard contracting methods.

Strategic Energy Sector Initiatives

The session saw the approval of various energy projects, including exemptions for import licenses to facilitate the Basra refinery's FCC project, a cost reduction in the Majnoon Oil Field's CPF2 project, and a memorandum with GE for utilizing flared gas for electricity. Additionally, adjustments in product prices at the Qayyarah refinery and the completion of investment procedures for the Al-Faw Refinery project were sanctioned, marking a significant step towards enhancing Iraq's energy sector.

Financial Allocations and International Collaborations

Financial allocations for 2024 and 2025 were adopted for the Iraqi-Chinese agreement projects, with specific funding release procedures established. These decisions underscore Iraq's commitment to international collaboration and domestic development, aiming to foster economic growth and stability.

The Iraqi Cabinet's recent actions reflect a multifaceted approach to addressing humanitarian, infrastructural, and energy challenges. By supporting Palestine, advancing infrastructure projects, and bolstering the energy sector, Iraq demonstrates a comprehensive strategy towards national development and international solidarity, setting the stage for future growth and cooperation.