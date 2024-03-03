Iraq Urged to Streamline Union, Association Framework for Economic Recovery

In a significant move aimed at bolstering Iraq's economic recovery, the Iraqi Center for Economic and Political Studies (ICEPS) has called on the Iraqi government to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for unions, associations, and organizations within the country. This recommendation comes amidst concerns over bureaucratic obstacles, structural inconsistencies, and legal overlaps that are currently impeding the effectiveness of these bodies.

Addressing Structural Inefficiencies

Wissam Hadmal al-Hilo, Director of ICEPS, highlighted the challenges these organizations face, including bureaucratic hurdles and the existence of entities with overlapping missions. Specific issues such as unauthorized fund collection were pointed out, which add to the administrative burden and hamper economic progress. Al-Hilo praised the legacy of influential Iraqi unions and associations that have played pivotal roles since the 1950s but lamented the financial and support limitations curtailing their development today.

Political Influence and Leadership Concerns

The emergence of new organizations funded by political groups has raised concerns about the selection of leaders based on non-meritocratic criteria and a lack of expertise among some leaders, according to al-Hilo. These issues are seen as having a negative impact on the sectors these organizations aim to serve. The ICEPS chief called for the government and relevant authorities to enforce existing laws and enact new legislation to ensure that these unions and associations operate in the national interest.

Towards a Cooperative Framework

Al-Hilo's statement underscored the necessity for effective cooperation between the government and these organizations. He advocated for involving them in the decision-making process to foster a stable business environment, stimulate economic growth, and improve service delivery to beneficiaries. This approach is seen as critical for overcoming the administrative and legal challenges that have plagued Iraq's economic recovery efforts since 2003.

The call from ICEPS for a comprehensive regulatory framework marks a crucial step forward in addressing the systemic issues that hinder the productivity and effectiveness of unions, associations, and organizations in Iraq. By streamlining operations and ensuring governmental support, there is a potential pathway to revitalizing Iraq's economy and securing a more prosperous future.