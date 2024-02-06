Iraq Expresses Firm Stance Against Sovereignty Violations at UN Security Council

In a recent address to the United Nations Security Council, Abbas Kadhim Obaid, the temporary chargé d'affaires of Iraq's Permanent Mission to the UN, voiced Iraq's firm stance against any violations of its national sovereignty. This address comes in the wake of a series of attacks that have threatened the country's security and stability. Obaid's statements underscore Iraq's unwillingness to tolerate actions that undermine its sovereignty and stability.

Emphasizing Sovereignty and Stability

Obaid highlighted Iraq's refusal to allow its land to be used for settling scores between conflicting nations. This stance was echoed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who asserted that Iraq rejects any unilateral action by any country that disrespects the sovereignty of others. Al-Sudani emphasized that Iraq's focus is on establishing positive relations with other nations, but not at the expense of its own sovereignty and security.

Humanitarian Concerns and Regional Conflict

Obaid also expressed concerns about the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the provision of humanitarian assistance, warning of a potential escalation of the situation. In this context, he stressed the importance of maintaining stability in the region, a sentiment shared by Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who expressed Iran's commitment to Iraq's security and stability.

Combatting Terrorism and Advancing Development

Obaid outlined the diligent efforts being made by Iraqi security forces in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking. He also spoke of the Iraqi government's dedication to its strategic program aimed at alleviating poverty, reducing unemployment, and promoting development initiatives. This focus on internal development and security demonstrates Iraq's commitment to its citizens and its determination to maintain its sovereignty amidst regional tensions.