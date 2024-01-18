Iraq Endorses South Africa's Genocide Lawsuit Against Israel at the ICJ

In a significant development on the world stage, Iraq has extended its support for South Africa's decision to file a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on charges of genocide stemming from Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip. This endorsement came during a high-profile meeting between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and South African Finance Minister Enok Godongwana at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

South Africa, through this lawsuit, seeks legally binding rulings declaring that Israel is infringing upon its obligations under the Genocide Convention and urges an interim order to cease hostilities. The lawsuit presents a series of inflammatory comments made by Israeli leaders and soldiers as evidence of the alleged genocide. South Africa's stance has been clear and resolute, and it received a substantial endorsement from Iraq.

Expressions of Solidarity and Condemnation

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry reported that Hussein lauded South Africa's stance on the Palestinian issue and its legal action accusing Israel of genocide. Godongwana, representing South Africa, reaffirmed the country's solidarity with the Palestinians and condemned any violations against them in Gaza. The discussion also explored ways to enhance the bilateral ties between the two nations, with a keen focus on economy and trade.

The lawsuit is rooted in Israel's air and ground strikes in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas. The offensive led to the deaths of around 1,200 people, according to Israel. However, Palestinian health authorities report a far higher human cost of the ongoing conflict; at least 24,620 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, and 61,830 have been injured. The conflict has also resulted in acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, and has internally displaced 85% of the population.