The government of Iraq has voiced stern criticism against the United States following a string of airstrikes conducted by the US military in the western region of the country. The airstrikes have fueled controversy and escalated tensions between these two nations. The Iraqi authorities have publicly condemned the actions, suggesting they may be a breach of Iraq's sovereignty and an encroachment on its territorial integrity.

Iraq Condemns US Airstrikes

The immediate furore revolves around the recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, which have resulted in civilian casualties and sparked condemnation from Iraq and Syria. The situation has highlighted the ongoing conflicts and tensions in the Middle East, with calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and the pursuit of sustainable political solutions to resolve long-standing conflicts. The content of the backlash is directly and exclusively related to the topic 'Iraq condemns US airstrikes' and the title 'Iraq Criticizes US for Airstrikes in Western Region'.

Violation of Sovereignty and International Law

The condemnation extended to Iran and its allies, including statements from foreign ministries, movement spokespersons, and political offices. They all criticize the US airstrikes as a violation of sovereignty and international law, and a potential threat to regional and international peace and security. The United States has admitted to not notifying the Iraqi government before the recent airstrikes, leading to Iraq accusing the US of violating its sovereignty.

Repercussions of the Airstrikes

The tension between Washington and Baghdad is highlighted, and the aftermath of the airstrikes is detailed, including the response from Iraqi officials and the US government's clarification regarding the lack of pre-notification to Iraq. Abbas Kadhom Obaid al-Fatlawi, Deputy Permanent Representative of Iraq, emphasized Iraq's condemnation of attacks that violate its sovereignty. He stressed the need for the UN Security Council to protect the territorial integrity of all states. The content also includes details about the US airstrikes on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria as well as the retaliatory missile strikes by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.