Iraq and Turkiye Draft Security Agreement to Address PKK, Bolster Bilateral Ties

Amid the evolving geopolitical dynamics of the Middle East, Iraq and Turkiye are on the verge of entering a significant security agreement, aiming to address mutual concerns over border management and the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). This move, reminiscent of Iraq's existing security accord with Iran, underscores the strategic efforts by both nations to navigate the complexities of regional security and bilateral relations. A source close to the bilateral committee has disclosed that a draft memorandum of understanding has been finalized, setting the stage for imminent discussions and a potential signing ceremony that could reshape the security landscape of the region.

Strategic Implications and Regional Dynamics

The proposed security memorandum between Baghdad and Ankara is broad in scope, covering critical issues ranging from security concerns and border management to the activities of the PKK within the Kurdistan Region. The Joint Supreme Security Committee between Iraq and Turkiye, having convened for two sessions, underscores the commitment to enhancing border security and fostering cooperation. Additionally, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein's recent statements reveal ongoing discussions extending beyond security matters, touching upon water resources, economic ties, trade, and broader bilateral relations. With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's anticipated visits to Baghdad and Erbil, the stage is set for deepening ties and addressing contentious issues, including the PKK's presence and oil shipments from the Kurdistan Region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Comparative Analysis with Iraq-Iran Accord

Political analysts, including Saad Al-Budairi, suggest that the potential agreement between Iraq and Turkiye is not only feasible but could mirror the strategic depth of Iraq's security deal with Iran, albeit with its nuances