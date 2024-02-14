Iraq and Kazakhstan Pledge Compliance with OPEC+ Oil Production Targets

In a significant development for the oil market, Iraq and Kazakhstan have pledged to adhere to the new OPEC+ oil production targets. This commitment follows the organization's partial achievement of its latest supply pact in the first month, with Iraq cutting about a third of the required amount to meet the target.

Advertisment

OPEC's Forecast: A Steady Demand Growth Amidst Supply Cuts

Despite the challenges faced by OPEC in balancing world oil markets, the group's forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 remains unchanged at 2.2 million bpd. This steady growth is driven by key factors such as China's increasing consumption, the Middle East's demand, air travel recovery, and petrochemical feedstock requirements.

Non-OPEC Production Growth: A Revised Forecast

Advertisment

However, OPEC has lowered its 2024 forecast for growth in non-OPEC liquids production by 150,000 bpd. The main drivers of this growth are expected to be the US, Canada, Guyana, Brazil, and Norway.

The Road to Recovery: Iraq and Kazakhstan's Commitment

Against this backdrop, Iraq and Kazakhstan's commitment to comply with the new OPEC+ oil targets is a crucial step towards stabilizing the global oil market. Their pledge comes amidst uncertainty surrounding the implementation of new cuts by the wider OPEC+ alliance, including Russia.

Advertisment

As we navigate through these dynamic times, the oil market's stability hinges on the successful implementation of these production cuts. The commitment from Iraq and Kazakhstan is a positive sign, indicating their willingness to contribute to the collective effort of OPEC+ nations in maintaining market equilibrium.

Crude oil futures, the outlook for oil demand, and recent developments in the oil market, including OPEC's global demand growth outlook and Iraq's commitment to OPEC discipline, are all interconnected pieces of the complex puzzle that is the world's oil market.

Today, on February 14, 2024, as the world watches these unfolding events, one thing is clear: the decisions made by OPEC+ nations, including Iraq and Kazakhstan, will have far-reaching implications for the global economy and our everyday lives.