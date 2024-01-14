Iran’s Protests: A Demand for Profound Change

Protests have become a common sight across Iran since late 2017, with citizens rising against the religious dictatorship that has held sway for decades. The current wave of unrest, more intense than the 2009 protests sparked by disputed elections, has seen the demand for the removal of not just the corrupt religious rulers, but also for a religious shift in the country.

Protests and Their Causes

The protestors are calling for the replacement of Islam with other religions, notably Zoroastrianism. This recent unrest is, in part, a result of disillusionment following the 2015 nuclear deal which did not bolster Iran’s economy as anticipated, particularly with the reinstatement of sanctions after the U.S. accused Iran of treaty violations in 2018.

Further fuelling domestic discontent is the Iranian leadership’s focus on gaining regional influence through support of proxy groups and pursuit of nuclear weaponry. There’s a growing perception that the government is prioritizing foreign endeavours over the nation’s economic health and the living standards of its citizens. Ethnic minorities, such as Kurds, Arabs, and Baluchis, have become increasingly dissatisfied. The death of a young Kurdish woman in custody in late 2022, after arrest by the lifestyle police, ignited months of protests against the government’s hijab policy.

International Reaction

Around the globe, Iran’s aspirations to lead the Islamic world and its desire for nuclear weapons have been met with resistance. Saudi Arabia, which has been implementing reforms and building alliances, including with Israel, to counter the Iranian threat, has been particularly noteworthy in its opposition.

Implications of the Protests

These nationwide protests indicate a profound shift in Iran’s sociopolitical landscape. The people’s demand for change is evident in their continued resistance, despite severe force resulting in hundreds of deaths. The regime’s focus on regional domination and nuclear ambitions has only served to amplify this domestic discontent. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, resulting in public anger and widespread demonstrations, underscores the people’s determination to fight for their rights. The government’s heavy-handed response, including detention of thousands and imposition of harsh sentences, has failed to quell the spirit of resistance. As of January 15, the unrest had claimed at least 522 lives, including 70 minors.