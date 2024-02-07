Iran's President Criticizes Western Support for Israel; Reflects on Islamic Revolution

At a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi took the stage to address a congregation of foreign diplomats in Tehran. In his discourse, he conveyed a strong critique of the United States and Western governments, particularly for their unwavering support of Israel—a stance he believes is an obstruction to true democracy by depriving Palestinians of their right to self-determination.

Championing Democracy for Palestinians

Raeisi's call for democracy was clear-cut: every Palestinian should be allowed to vote, irrespective of their religious affiliation. He condemned the ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza, expressing deep lamentation that Western backing for what he referred to as a 'genocidal war' persists. Moreover, he voiced his dissatisfaction with the ineffectiveness of international organizations in putting an end to the violence.

Reflections on Iran's Islamic Revolution

President Raeisi also took the opportunity to look back at the victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution, a significant historical event that resulted in the overthrow of a despotic regime propped up by American support. He emphasized that Iran's current governance structure was established based on a popular referendum in which a staggering 98% of the populace voted in favor of an Islamic democracy.

Iran's Stance Amid Western Opposition

Despite the opposition from Western powers, President Raeisi stated confidently that Iran remains resilient and unswerving in its commitment to its founding principles. This includes an unwavering support for Palestinian freedom and an adherence to a policy of neutrality, embodied in the slogan 'neither Western nor Eastern.' A clear message that Iran, as a nation, strives to steer clear of foreign interference and remain true to its own path.