Iran

Iran’s Leader Honors General Soleimani’s Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Iran’s Leader Honors General Soleimani’s Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, recently held a meeting with the family members of the late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. This meeting, occurring ahead of the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s martyrdom, served not only as a personal tribute to the deceased general but also as a reaffirmation of the strategic narrative surrounding his significant military and political achievements.

Revival of the Resistance Front

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei attributed the revival of the regional resistance front to the efforts of General Soleimani. Soleimani’s role in bolstering the resistance movement across the Middle East was highlighted, emphasizing his enduring impact on the region’s geopolitical dynamics. The Ayatollah also commended the current Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, for his services, stressing the need to continue strengthening the Resistance Front.

Soleimani’s Legacy Lives On

Zeinab Soleimani, the late general’s daughter, reported on cultural and artistic programs designed to familiarize the younger generation with her father’s spirit and characteristics. These initiatives underscore the continuing influence of Soleimani’s legacy on the resistance groups active in various countries. The meeting also touched upon the US drone strike that led to the deaths of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January 2020.

Call for Change Amidst Unrest

Meanwhile, a top Sunni cleric in Iran called for an immediate referendum overseen by international observers to change policies based on the people’s wishes. This call comes amidst demonstrations, clashes in various cities, and a harsh crackdown on antigovernment protests that have resulted in the death of at least 277 people, including 40 children. Moreover, four Iranians accused of spying for Israel have been executed amid accusations of torture and forced confessions.

Iran Politics
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

