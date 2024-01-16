Iranian Revolutionary Guards Launch Missile Strikes on Jaish al Adl Bases in Pakistan

Iranian state media has reported missile strikes on two bases of the Baluchi militant group, Jaish al Adl, in Pakistan. This incident comes in the wake of the Revolutionary Guards launching similar attacks on targets in Iraq and Syria. The group has a history of targeting Iranian security forces in the border region with Pakistan. The bases were reportedly destroyed by the missile and drone strikes.

Militant Group Under Attack

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the missile strikes, asserting the destruction of two Jaish al Adl bases in Pakistan. This followed an attack on an Iranian police station by the group, which led to the death of an officer. The IRGC has accused the same group of multiple attacks in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, reporting casualties on both sides.

International Reactions

The Jaish al Adl group is viewed as a semi-militant organization by Iran and various Western governments, including the United States. Pakistan, however, has not issued an official response to the reported missile strikes. Alongside these attacks, the IRGC has also targeted areas in eastern Syria and near Idlib, claiming to have hit headquarters of 'takfiri' and ISIS groups.

Civilian Casualties

International reports, citing Kurdish regional authorities in Iraq, reveal that four civilians, including a child, were killed in these attacks. Among the victims were prominent Kurdish figures and businessmen, such as Peshro Dezayi, a well-known trader, and Christian merchant Karam Meikhael.