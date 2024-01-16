Iranian Parliament Speaker Calls for Comprehensive Roadmap for National Development

On Monday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, accentuated the urgency of developing a comprehensive roadmap that ensures palpable benefits for the Iranian populace. The roadmap, according to Ghalibaf, must cater to both material and spiritual aspects to instill hope and motivation within society.

Revitalizing Society and Promoting Progress

Ghalibaf hinted at the significance of self-improvement and socialization from a civilizational perspective, conforming to the guidance imparted by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The Speaker also referred to the anticipated winter elections, endorsing collective piety as a vehicle to spur progress.

Friday prayers and the role of the Friday Imam, in Ghalibaf's view, are instrumental in promoting social unity and balancing spiritual growth with societal duties. The Speaker's comments underscore the intricate balance between personal faith and community commitments within Iranian society.

Prospects for Future Development

Ghalibaf concluded his address by emphasizing the collaborative labor between the government and parliament in formulating the Seventh National Development Plan. He expressed optimism that this plan would serve as a reliable framework for Iran's future development and prosperity.

Ghalibaf's emphasis on the spiritual dimension alongside the material progress presents a nuanced vision of societal development that is deeply rooted in Iranian culture and tradition. It also underlines the importance of collective responsibility and unity in achieving national goals.