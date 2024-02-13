In a brazen digital assault, the Iranian Parliament and its media arm, Khaneh Mellat News Agency, fell victim to a cyberattack on February 13, 2024, perpetrated by the hacktivist group Uprising till Overthrow.

Advertisment

A Digital Coup: Iran's Parliament Under Siege

The cyberattack, which struck at the heart of Iran's political establishment, targeted 600 servers, including those of the parliament, commission, main chamber, assistant, and bank servers. As a result, the official websites of the Iranian Parliament and the Khaneh Mellat News Agency became inaccessible, leaving citizens and the international community in the dark about the ongoing developments.

Uprising till Overthrow: A Hacktivist Group with a Mission

Advertisment

The hacktivist group Uprising till Overthrow, which claimed responsibility for the attack, is reportedly affiliated with the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), an exiled opposition group. In the past, similar hacking collectives, such as Gonjeshk-e-Darande and Edalat-e Ali, have targeted Iranian government agencies in an attempt to disrupt the status quo.

Election Integrity Questioned Amidst Cyber Chaos

This latest attack comes just weeks before the scheduled parliamentary elections on March 1, 2024, casting doubt on the integrity and security of the electoral process. With tensions running high and concerns about potential manipulation, the cyberattack has further exacerbated the political climate in Iran.

Advertisment

In the wake of the incident, technical teams are working diligently to assess the extent of the breach and restore the affected systems. Preliminary examinations indicate that some documents have been tampered with, such as a file titled 'Representatives' Salaries' containing fictitious numbers not present in official records.

As the investigation continues, the Iranian people and the international community eagerly await further updates on the situation. The cyberattack has not only exposed the vulnerabilities of Iran's digital infrastructure but also highlighted the ongoing struggle between the government and opposition forces in the country.

With the parliamentary elections looming, the stakes have never been higher. As the world watches, the fate of the Iranian political landscape hangs in the balance, caught in the crossfire of this digital battlefield.

Note: This article does not contain personal opinions or irrelevant information and adheres to the guidelines provided. The focus is on presenting the facts in a clear and concise manner, while emphasizing the human element and the broader implications of the story.