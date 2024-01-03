en English
Iran

Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address

For the first time in history, an Iranian opposition leader, Vahid Beheshti, took to the floor of the Knesset Israel Victory Caucus (KIVC) with a radical call to arms. Beheshti urged Israel to shed its fears of attacking Iranian bases, emphasizing the necessity of such aggressive measures as the only language the current Iranian government understands. Moreover, he sought Israel’s support in aiding the Iranian populace in their pursuit of freedom and democracy. This pivotal moment highlighted not only the vulnerability of the Iranian government but also the potential for peace that its removal could bring.

Unprecedented Request and Israeli Response

Beheshti’s audacious request didn’t go unanswered. Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel discussed a proposal for the voluntary resettlement of Gaza Strip residents. Her plan involves international support and a substantial aid package – a clear signal of Israel’s willingness to explore non-combative resolution strategies. This proposal was one among several presented at the meeting, which collectively emphasized the need for strategic victory over piecemeal tactical wins.

Planning Victory and Permanent Control

Zvika Hauser, the former head of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, presented a victory plan that included the expulsion of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the establishment of a buffer zone. The Weisers, parents of a fallen soldier, emphasized the need for a decisive victory, a necessary step they believe would prevent future losses for Israel. KIVC Co-Chairman MK Ohad Tal echoed this sentiment, advocating for the permanent Israeli control over Gaza.

Unity for Victory and Lasting Peace

Deputy Speaker MK Evgeny Sova emphasized the need for unity, a cornerstone of victory. Nave Dromi, from the Middle East Forum’s Israel Office, underlined the importance of transforming battlefield victories into lasting defeats for Israel’s enemies. Aiming for a permanent resolution to the conflict, Dromi’s emphasis on the longevity of triumph underscored the caucus’s ultimate goal of ending the over 100-year conflict with a decisive victory.

Iran Israel Politics
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

