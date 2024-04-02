Iranian envoy says West reluctant to have a secure Afghanistan

In a recent statement, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian president's special envoy on Afghanistan affairs, accused Western powers of showing reluctance towards Afghanistan's path to stability and security. Qomi connected the ongoing regional security issues directly to Afghanistan's current unstable condition, a result of decades of foreign interference and conflict. This allegation comes against the backdrop of Afghanistan's struggle with terrorism, economic woes, and environmental challenges, all of which, according to Qomi, are consequences of a 20-year US and NATO occupation.

Decades of Conflict and Its Aftermath

The envoy's remarks shed light on the profound impact prolonged conflict has had on Afghanistan. Qomi pointed out how the country's infrastructure has been decimated, leading to mass migration, primarily to neighboring Iran, and the rise of terrorism within its borders. He emphasized that the challenges Afghanistan faces today are deeply intertwined with the security of the entire region, suggesting that the stability of Afghanistan is crucial for the peace of its neighboring countries. The statement also underscored the role of foreign powers and previous occupiers in fueling terrorism in the country.

Combating Terrorism: A National Priority

Amidst these accusations, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) spokesman, has reiterated the government's commitment to combating terrorism. Mujahid highlighted the active efforts to fight Daesh and assured that the IEA would employ every means necessary to prevent the terrorist organization from gaining a foothold in Afghanistan. This declaration reflects the ongoing struggle against terrorism in the country and the government's priority to ensure national security.

Regional Security and International Relations

Qomi's statements not only highlight the internal challenges faced by Afghanistan but also point to a broader geopolitical contention involving the West's role in the region. The accusation of Western reluctance towards a stable and secure Afghanistan opens up discussions about the international community's responsibility and the future of regional cooperation in addressing terrorism and facilitating reconstruction and stability. It raises questions about the dynamics of international relations and the impact of foreign policies on the security and stability of war-torn regions.

As the narrative unfolds, the implications of these accusations for Afghanistan and its neighbors are profound. The region's future hinges on collaborative efforts to foster stability and combat the forces that threaten peace and security. The discourse initiated by Qomi's statements underscores the importance of understanding the interconnectedness of regional security and international politics, urging a reassessment of strategies towards achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan and beyond.