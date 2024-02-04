Iran Warns US, UK Against Further Military Actions in West Asia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has issued a stern warning to the United States and the United Kingdom, following their recent military actions in West Asia. The move comes in response to a series of airstrikes carried out by the US and UK on Yemen, as well as deadly strikes conducted by US forces in Iraq and Syria. Amir-Abdollahian's admonition surfaced post a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he accentuated that war is no antidote to the ongoing regional conflicts.

US and UK Airstrikes: A Trigger to Regional Anguish

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the execution of extensive overnight raids in Iraq and Syria, involving numerous aircraft targeting over 85 sites. Syrian state media reports indicate that the US attacks struck sites in the eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr and the city of Bukamal near the Iraqi border. However, the complete extent of the damage and casualties remains undisclosed. The Iraqi Prime Minister's office announced a casualty count of 16, including civilians, with 25 injured owing to the US airstrikes in Iraq.

Air Raids on Yemen: A Point of Contention

Further escalating the tension, the United States and Britain executed a series of air raids on various Yemeni provinces, including Sana'a, Hudaydah, and Sa'ada. The Pentagon justified these strikes as necessary for targeting facilities and equipment used by the Yemeni Armed Forces and the Ansarullah movement to attack Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea, allegedly in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

A Plea for Peace Amid Rising Tensions

In a bid to calm the rising storm, Minister Amir-Abdollahian implored the Western powers to refrain from provoking the anger of the region's nations. He emphasized the importance of Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine's security to the region's stability. His plea for peace points to the urgent need for a political solution to the escalating tensions, underscoring that military aggression only serves to fuel the flames of conflict.