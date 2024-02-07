Iran Warns Against Targeting Suspected Intelligence Ship MV Behshad

In a stern move, Iran issued a warning against any attempts to target the MV Behshad, a ship suspected by U.S. officials and global analysts of facilitating attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. The Iranian army, through a published video, cautioned that any terrorist activities against the Behshad could jeopardize international maritime security. The U.S., while not directly targeting the vessel, is keeping a keen eye on its activities.

Advertisment

The Behshad: A Suspected Catalyst in Maritime Attacks

The Behshad, registered under a commercial cargo company already sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury, is believed to be aiding Houthi rebels in the Red Sea region. The assistance comes in the form of real-time intelligence purportedly supplied by Iran. Military analysts suggest that the Behshad and its sister vessel, Safiz, are equipped with Iranian electronic intelligence equipment. These vessels are suspected of serving as transshipment points for Iranian weapons.

Behshad's Strategic Position Raises Suspicions

Advertisment

Shipping tracking data reveals that the Behshad has remained stationary in the Red Sea, near Yemen and Eritrea, since at least January 2023. The vessel's proximity to multiple attacks on commercial vessels by Houthi rebels suggests a clear connection. These attacks have severely disrupted the global supply chain, forcing shipping companies to reroute, leading to additional costs.

U.S. Accuses Iran of Disrupting Maritime Security

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson accused Iran of being complicit in operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The U.S. has escalated its offensive, conducting airstrikes against Iranian proxies in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. This action follows the death of three American service members in Jordan. National security adviser Jake Sullivan did not dismiss the possibility of strikes inside Iran, indicating a potential escalation in the ongoing conflict.