Iran Seizes US Tanker St. Nikolas in Retaliation for Oil Seizure

In a tense retaliation to the United States’ seizure of Iranian oil, Iran has commandeered a Marshall Islands-flagged American oil tanker, the St. Nikolas, previously known as the Suez Rajan.

This incident marks a critical escalation in the ongoing confrontations and retaliatory actions between the US and Iran, particularly in the Gulf of Oman – a central artery in the global oil industry.

The St. Nikolas was en route from Basria, Iraq, to Turkey, carrying a cargo of 145,000 metric tonnes of oil destined for Turkey through the Suez Canal.

The tanker was abruptly seized near Oman’s Port of Sohar by masked men, reportedly under the direction of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC, last year, vowed to seek retribution after the Suez Rajan was implicated in a sanctions dispute for transporting Iranian oil to China, which was intercepted by the US.