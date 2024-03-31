Iran seeks to make Afghanistan a strategic partner: Qomi

Amid fluctuating diplomatic waters, Iran seeks to solidify its relationship with Afghanistan, envisioning a strategic partnership that transcends mere neighborly ties. At a recent event focused on water diplomacy, Hasan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's ambassador and special representative for Afghanistan, articulated Tehran's ambition to elevate its engagement with Kabul. This move comes amidst a backdrop of strained relations over water rights and other issues, yet it represents a concerted effort to weave the economic and infrastructural interests of both nations into a mutually beneficial tapestry.

Stepping Up Engagement

Qomi's remarks underscored a strategic vision where the economic downturn in Afghanistan is not viewed as a mere crisis but as an opportunity for Iran to offer support, creating a symbiotic relationship. He highlighted the importance of connecting infrastructures and aligning economic interests as essential steps towards achieving this vision. Tehran's commitment to this partnership is evident in the robust trade figures, with Iran's exports to Afghanistan in the first seven months of 1402 reaching a significant sum of $975 million, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite the promising trade figures, the relationship between Iran and Afghanistan has faced its share of challenges, particularly regarding water rights. However, Qomi's statement reveals a determination to bridge these gaps, suggesting that external pressures, notably from the United States, seek to undermine Iran-Afghanistan relations. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, for its part, has reiterated its desire for amicable relations with its neighbors, including Iran, signaling potential ground for resolving longstanding issues.