Iran Recalibrates Syria Strategy Amid Rising Israeli Strikes, Shifting Middle East Dynamics

Iran is eager to build on its longstanding alliance with Syria, but Tehran's achievements in expanding its influence in the Arab country are threatening one of its primary objectives: staying out of the line of fire in its shadow wars in the Middle East. As Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said earlier this month during a trip to Damascus on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Tehran considers Syria to be on the front line of its "axis of resistance," its loose network of proxies and Tehran-backed militant groups against Israel and the United States.

Deep Historical Ties and Strategic Shifts

Iran has invested heavily into its relations with Syria for decades as part of the Shi'ite Islamic republic's effort to export its revolution across the Arab and Muslim world. "The Iranians made big inroads with Hafez al-Assad, the father of the current leader of Syria, when they issued a religious ruling that Alawites -- the religion of the ruling family -- were deemed to be an orthodox, or acceptable, sect of Shi'ism," according to Thanassis Cambanis, director of the U.S.-based Century Foundation think tank. Ties strengthened further during the early rule of Bashar al-Assad following the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Reassessing the Role of Iranian Forces

Beginning in 2018, victories in the Syrian civil war allowed Iran to reduce its IRGC presence, with foreign mercenaries and local fighters it trained increasingly integrated into the Syrian armed forces. However, since December, more than a dozen IRGC commanders and officers officially sent to Syria as advisers have been killed in strikes in and around Damascus blamed on Israel, including General Sayyed Razi Musavi, a senior adviser to the IRGC and one of Iran's most influential military figures in Syria. Amid the rising tensions, Tehran has not been able to avoid direct retaliation for its open support for its proxies and partners, and Iranian sites and personnel in Syria have been hit hard.

Adjusting Tactics in a Volatile Region

Both the United States and Iran have said they do not seek war. And in Syria, Cambanis said, there are "certain rules of the road that are essentially designed to create useful fictions so that the U.S. and Iran do not end up in direct conflict with each other." But since the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel, "there are so many forces attacking each other on Syrian territory that it's really easy for just a mistake or a miscalculation that no one wanted." In the wake of the killings of Musavi and other top IRGC personnel, an exclusive report by Reuters earlier this month cited multiple sources as saying Iran had scaled down its deployment of senior officers and would rely more on allied Sh'ite militias to maintain Iranian influence in Syria.

As the Middle East navigates through a period of heightened tension and uncertainty, the recalibration of Iran's strategy in Syria reflects a complex interplay of regional dynamics, where survival and influence continue to drive the actions of state and non-state actors alike. The delicate balance of power, the shadow of war, and the quest for stability underscore the evolving landscape of the region's geopolitics.