International Relations

Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani’s Assassination

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:26 pm EST
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani’s Assassination

On the international stage, Iran has issued a second official notice to the United States, leaning on the 1973 United Nations Protection of Diplomats Convention to seek arbitration for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. The top Iranian commander fell to a US drone strike near Baghdad, a fateful event that transpired in January 2020.

Unanswered Appeals

Tavakkol Habibzadeh, who helms the center for the Iranian President’s Legal and International Affairs, disclosed that the second notice was necessitated by the US’s failure to respond to Iran’s initial negotiation request. The unheeded appeal is a clear violation of the convention’s stipulated procedures. If the US continues to ignore the request within the six-month window, Iran’s next course of action will be to take the case to the International Court of Justice.

Soleimani: A Respected Figure

General Soleimani was a highly esteemed figure within the ranks of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). He, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of Iraq’s PMU and others, were widely recognized for their pivotal roles in combating the Daesh terrorist group. The loss of these respected figures has left a significant void in the fight against Daesh.

Iran’s Retaliation

Reeling from the assassination, Iran retaliated by launching missile attacks on the US-run Ain al-Asad base situated in Iraq. The counterstrike resulted in traumatic brain injuries to over 100 American forces. This attack was simply a ‘first slap’ in the face of the United States, as described by Iran. The US administration now faces an ultimatum, with the end of April being the deadline to respond to Iran’s arbitration request.

International Relations Iran Politics
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

