Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani’s Assassination

On the international stage, Iran has issued a second official notice to the United States, leaning on the 1973 United Nations Protection of Diplomats Convention to seek arbitration for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. The top Iranian commander fell to a US drone strike near Baghdad, a fateful event that transpired in January 2020.

Unanswered Appeals

Tavakkol Habibzadeh, who helms the center for the Iranian President’s Legal and International Affairs, disclosed that the second notice was necessitated by the US’s failure to respond to Iran’s initial negotiation request. The unheeded appeal is a clear violation of the convention’s stipulated procedures. If the US continues to ignore the request within the six-month window, Iran’s next course of action will be to take the case to the International Court of Justice.

Soleimani: A Respected Figure

General Soleimani was a highly esteemed figure within the ranks of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). He, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of Iraq’s PMU and others, were widely recognized for their pivotal roles in combating the Daesh terrorist group. The loss of these respected figures has left a significant void in the fight against Daesh.

Iran’s Retaliation

Reeling from the assassination, Iran retaliated by launching missile attacks on the US-run Ain al-Asad base situated in Iraq. The counterstrike resulted in traumatic brain injuries to over 100 American forces. This attack was simply a ‘first slap’ in the face of the United States, as described by Iran. The US administration now faces an ultimatum, with the end of April being the deadline to respond to Iran’s arbitration request.