Iran International Journalist Stabbed in London Amid Rising Threats from Tehran's Revolutionary Guards

Following a distressing incident in London, where Pouria Zeraati, a journalist for Iran International, was stabbed outside his home, the spotlight has once again turned towards the escalating threats faced by the UK-based broadcaster from Tehran's Revolutionary Guards. The attack, which left Zeraati in stable condition, has triggered an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit, underscoring the severity of the threats levied against individuals critical of Iran's regime.

Rising Tensions and Increased Threats

Iran International has been under a "heavy threat for the last 18 months," with the situation worsening in recent times. According to spokesperson Adam Baillie, the channel, known for its candid coverage of issues like human rights violations in Iran, has seen a dramatic increase in threats. These have included aggressive questioning of journalists' families within Iran, pressuring them to cease their involvement with the broadcaster. The attack on Zeraati, a prominent presenter, marks a chilling escalation in the campaign against the channel's personnel.

Background of Hostility

The channel's troubles began to intensify following its coverage of the protests over Mahsa Amini's death in 2022. Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died in police custody after being arrested under Iran's strict hijab laws, sparking widespread outrage and protests. In response to its reporting, Iran International faced increased hostility, including being labeled a "terrorist" channel by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The situation reached a point where the UK and the US issued sanctions against seven Iranian officials and IRGC's Unit 840, highlighting the international concern over the threats to the channel's staff.

Journalistic Resolve Amidst Threats

Despite the palpable fear and concern following the attack on Zeraati, Iran International's team remains steadfast in their commitment to providing independent and free news service to Iran. The channel's journalists, undeterred by the threats and dangers they face, continue their work, emphasizing the importance of their mission to shed light on the truth. The resolve of Iran International's staff serves as a testament to the power of journalism and the critical role it plays in challenging oppression and advocating for freedom and human rights.