Iran Faces Historic Low Turnout in Elections Amid Calls for Reform and Boycott

On March 1, Iran will conduct legislative elections, a routine event every four years, yet this year it's shadowed by an unprecedented level of voter apathy and disillusionment. This electoral cycle also coincides with the renewal of the Assembly of Experts, raising stakes as it might choose a new supreme leader. Despite such significance, the elections are marred by a lack of real alternatives, stemming from the stringent vetting process by the Guardian Council, which has led to the disqualification of numerous reformist and moderate candidates.

Guardian Council's Grip Tightens

The Guardian Council, comprising 12 judges with half appointed directly by the supreme leader, wields enormous power in determining the ideological and moral suitability of candidates. This year, Tehran alone, home to 15 million people, will elect 30 deputies from a pool of nearly 3,900 candidates, a misleading figure given the absence of real choice due to the council's vetoes. Notably, the Reformist Front, representing around 20 reformist groups, has opted out of the elections, denouncing them as neither competitive nor fair.

Public Discontent and Protest

The disillusionment isn't new but has been brewing over the years, with the 2009 elections marking a significant turning point. The re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, viewed by many as fraudulent, crushed the hopes of young Iranians yearning for change. Recent years have seen protests revealing broad societal discontent, yet the hardliners, controlling the Parliament for two decades, are unwilling to cede power. The upcoming elections, however, are expected to record the lowest turnout in Iran's history, with estimates suggesting only 30% of eligible voters might participate, according to the Interior Ministry.

Seeking Legitimacy Amidst Voter Apathy

The Islamic Republic continues to portray elections as a means to claim legitimacy, emphasizing its dual nature as both a republic and a theocracy. Yet, the political landscape, once a beacon of hope against tyranny in 1979, has evolved into another form of despotism, as perceived by many Iranians. The significant voter apathy and calls for boycotts signal a deepening legitimacy crisis, further compounded by the regime's violent repression and inability to enact meaningful reforms.

In the face of such challenges, the Iranian elections of 2023 stand not just as a political event but as a referendum on the Islamic Republic itself. The outcome, irrespective of voter turnout, will undoubtedly have profound implications for the country's future direction, the legitimacy of its ruling establishment, and the aspirations of its people for change and reform.