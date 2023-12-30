Iran Faces Condemnation from Western Powers Over Enhanced Uranium Enrichment

The Western powers, comprising Britain, France, Germany, and the United States, have issued a collective condemnation against Iran for escalating its production of highly enriched uranium. This rebuke came in the wake of a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which highlighted that Iran had surged its production rate of 60 percent enriched uranium to approximately nine kilograms per month since late November. Prior to this, the rate was reduced to around three kilograms per month since June, but has now returned to levels seen in the first half of 2023.

Western Powers Express Concern

The Western nations have expressed their concerns, suggesting that Iran’s activities lack plausible civilian justification and contribute to increased proliferation risks amidst regional tensions. Iran, on the other hand, through its top nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami, has defended its actions. Eslami insists that the country’s activities are in line with regulations and that there is no new activity outside of these norms.

Increased Enrichment Amid Informal Talks

This surge in enrichment comes at a time when Iran seemed to be slowing down its enrichment processes during informal talks with the United States for a restored nuclear agreement. Relations between Iran and the US have taken a hit, with both sides accusing the other of stoking the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This follows the United States’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal under former President Donald Trump and the subsequent reinstatement of sanctions. This led to Iran ceasing compliance with the deal’s nuclear activity limits.

Iran Surpasses Permitted Levels

As a result of these developments, Iran has accumulated enriched uranium stocks 22 times above the level permitted under the agreement. However, amidst these concerns, Iran maintains that its nuclear ambitions are peaceful and continues to deny any intent to develop nuclear weapons. Despite the global apprehensions, Iran’s foreign ministry rebuffed the criticism from Western powers, stating that the increase in uranium enrichment is part of its peaceful nuclear program and is fully supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

