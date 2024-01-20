Iran Expresses Interest to Strengthen Ties with Sudan at NAM Summit

Amidst the backdrop of the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, Iran has signaled its intention to bolster political ties with Sudan. In a telling move, Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, voiced his country's resolve to mend the seven-year diplomatic hiatus between the two nations. This initiative comes on the heels of a China-brokered agreement that led to the resumption of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Mokhber underscored a shared stance with Sudan on backing the Palestinian people, urging Muslim countries to ramp up efforts to impede Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. He lauded the triumph of Palestinian resistance groups against Israeli and U.S. influence and called for international pressure to end the blockade of Gaza.

External Plots to Stir Unrest in Sudan

Mokhber also sounded a note of caution about external plots aimed at fomenting unrest in Sudan. He reaffirmed Iran's commitment to supporting Sudan's legal government and championing peace and stability. Meanwhile, Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadiq revealed that Sudan had no intention of severing ties with Iran and was actively working to enhance bilateral relations.

Al-Sadiq accused Israel and its regional allies of sparking recent conflicts in Sudan because of Khartoum's refusal to normalize relations with Israel. He reasserted Sudan's dedication to the Palestinian cause and its persistent efforts to resolve the crisis in Gaza.