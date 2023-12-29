Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage

Iran has executed four individuals, three men and a woman, convicted of espionage and sabotage linked to the Israeli Mossad. The four were part of a ten-member team, apprehended in October 2022, after a period of extensive surveillance by Iranian intelligence. The group’s activities involved undermining Iran’s national security by identifying and targeting Iranian intelligence operatives.

Charged with ‘Waging War Against God’

The convicts, identified as Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari, Rahman Parhazo, and Nasim Namazi, faced charges of ‘corruption on Earth’ and ‘moharebeh,’ translated as ‘waging war against God.’ In Iran, these charges constitute capital offenses. The team, under the direction of Mossad officers, reportedly carried out kidnappings, issued death threats, and committed violent assaults.

Payment from Israeli Agents

According to Nasser Atabati, head of the provincial Justice Department, the group received payments from Israeli agents for their actions. Their mission included setting fires to the homes and vehicles of individuals associated with Iranian security organizations and attempting to assassinate Iranian security and intelligence forces, albeit unsuccessfully.

Iran’s Stance on Espionage and Sabotage

The execution of these individuals provides a stark illustration of Iran’s severe handling of espionage and sabotage activities. The nation pays particular attention to activities linked to foreign intelligence agencies like Mossad. Iran’s intense surveillance efforts have foiled several plots orchestrated by Mossad and other foreign spy services. Over the past few years, Mossad has reportedly increased its espionage activities in Iran, including attempts to spy on and sabotage Iran’s defense and nuclear industries.

These executions also underscore Iran’s contentious relationship with Israel. Iran does not recognize Israel and accuses it of carrying out sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear program. Israel, on the other hand, has neither confirmed nor denied these allegations.